Child, 3, Shot During Fight Between Tow Truck Drivers

A 3-year-old child was shot during what Philadelphia police said was an apparent fight between two tow truck drivers early Sunday morning.

The men were sitting in their trucks at a Jiffy Lube on the 3000 block of Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond around midnight when an argument escalated into a fight and led one of the men to open fire, wounding the 3-year-old, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.

It was unclear what the pair were arguing about, but after they got out of their trucks and started fighting, one of the men went back to his truck, pulled out a handgun, and fired multiple rounds, Walker said.

“Inside the truck was a 3-year-old child. Three bullets went through the door. The child was struck in the right leg,” Walker said.

The toddler was taken to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus before being transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital, the police captain added. The child was in stable condition.

Police believe the shooter was driving a black truck with tinted windows that had a tow underneath it.

The toddler was at least the 17th child shot in Philadelphia this year, according to a tally by the city controller’s office. At least six of the shootings have been fatal, according to the tally, which was last updated Feb. 1.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.