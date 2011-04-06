Cherry Blossoms in Bloom

The splendor of Japan meets Philadelphia with the 2011 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival.

Presented by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP), the festival runs through April 15.

The event celebrates the spring bloom of Japanese cherry trees along the Schuylkill River, planted by JASGP from 1998 - 2007.

Cherry blossoms saw their first bloom in Philadelphia back in 1926, when they were presented as a gift from the Japanese government and now the custom continues.

The six-week long celebration boasts a packed schedule of events including musical performances, craft workshops, film screenings, lectures, and cultural ceremonies.

As the festival comes to a close, this Sunday features the 2nd Annual Cherry Blossom 5K Run. Registration kicks off at the Horticultural Center in Philadelphia at 7:00 a.m., with the race beginning shortly afterward at 8:00 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., following the 5K run, is Sakura Sunday in Fairmount Park, one of the festival's main highlights.The event will feature a costume contest for pets, a martial arts demonstration, and a fashion show.

Money from all festival events goes towards the JASGP Community Tree Planting Project and their efforts to plant more cherry blossoms throughout the Philadelphia area.