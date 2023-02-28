Changing its Tune: Philly POPS Names New Leadership Team

The Philly POPS has named a new president and board chair on Tuesday, after having to recently postpone performances at the last minute.

The orchestra has named Dr. Rollo Dilworth as the new chair of the Philly POPS board of directors -- replacing Joseph Del Raso who will remain on the board -- as well at the appointment of Karen Corbin as president and CEO of the POPS.

Corbin, the Philly POPS noted, replaces Frank Giordano, who also will remain on the board to aid the transition.

“I am honored to serve as Board Chair for the Philly POPS, which is such an important part of Philadelphia’s performing arts community,” said Dilworth, in a statement. “We believe that the POPS has a bright future that allows us ample opportunity to be innovative in presenting the music that our audiences have loved for so many years and finding new connections with our community of patrons and students.”

The Philly POPS recently had to postpone shows indefinitely after a much touted move to the Met Philadelphia.

The orchestra planned to move to the Met after being forced to leave its longtime home at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts after missing a more than $500,000 payment to rent the venue, late last year.

The orchestra said, in a statement, that it selected Dilworth -- who serves as vice dean for the Boyer School of Music and Dance at Temple University -- to chair the board in an effort to "shift focus in favor of its education and community engagement initiatives" while simultaneously reworking its subscription series performances.

Also, in a statement, the Philly POPS said that along with this change in leadership, the board indicated that it is seeking to meet with the leadership of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. to "discuss resolving their differences and finding a mutually acceptable path forward."



More information on the leadership change can be found on the Philly Pops website.