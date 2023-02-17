Philly POPS Postpones Met Shows Indefinitely

The Philly POPS has postponed this weekend's upcoming performances that were to be held at the Met Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the orchestra announced that it would postpone performances of “Get Up, Stand Up” -- that were originally set for Saturday, Feb. 18 -- and has not announced when these shows would return.

“We apologize to the ticketholders who had made plans to attend ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ on Saturday, and to the talented POPS musicians who had worked so hard to prepare for these shows,” Karen Corbin, Philly POPS' chief operating officer said in a statement. “We sincerely regret this inconvenience, but we intend to honor these commitments by rescheduling the ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ performances.

The Philly POPS touted these performances earlier this month, as a return to form after the orchestra was forced to leave its longtime home at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts after missing a more than $500,000 payment to rent the venue, late last year.

“Get Up, Stand Up” originally was scheduled to perform in February at Kimmel's Verizon Hall.

Instead, the orchestra decided to move the show -- described as "a show that celebrates rhythm and blues through the power vocals and unmatched dance moves of Hamilton/Disney rising star and three-time Tony and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry" -- to the Met Philadelphia.

The rescheduled shows were set to be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 and 8 p.m., but these shows have now been postponed indefinitely.

Officials with the Philly POPS said performances will be rescheduled soon as "the organization continues its work to implement a sustainable financial model in the wake of its sudden eviction from the Kimmel Center on January 20th."



In a statement, the Philly POPS noted new dates for "Get Up, Stand Up" would be announced "shortly."