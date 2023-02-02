Philly POPS Find a New Home, Set for the Met

The Philly POPS lost its longtime home last year, but it seems to have found a new home -- for the next couple shows at least.

Late last year, the orchestra was forced to leave its longtime home at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts after missing a more than $500,000 payment to rent the venue.

But, on Thursday, the orchestra announced that the upcoming performances of "Get Up Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul!" would be held at The Met Philadelphia. The shows had been planned for the Kimmel's Verizon Hall.

Instead, the Philly POPS will hold shows on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In a statement, the orchestra said that tickets previously purchased for the originally scheduled Feb. 17 performance will now be honored for the 8 p.m. show, and all tickets previously purchased for either the Feb. 18 or 19 matinees will now be honored for the 3 p.m. show.

The Philly POPS describe the show, "Get Up Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul" as "a show that celebrates rhythm and blues through the power vocals and unmatched dance moves of Hamilton/Disney rising star and three-time Tony and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry."

Henry, the orchestra noted in a statement, created this program with a plan to premier in Philadelphia.

Tickets will be on sale beginning at noon on Friday at phillypops.org.

The Philly POPS lists additional performances on its website, but it does not name venues for where those shows might be held.