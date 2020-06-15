CENTER CITY

Fire Forces People From Center City Row Homes

People are being asked to avoid the area of Spruce and 12th streets due to the Monday morning fire

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents were forced from their homes early Monday morning after fire broke out in a row of Center City homes.

Philadelphia firefighters responded to the fire in a three-story row home with seven units inside along Spruce Street near 12th Street around 4:30 a.m.

Heavy flames could be seen coming from the one row home as people in neighboring properties fled their homes.

Firefighters knocked down the flames as the fire went to two alarms. Smoke could be seen coming from the row home and neighboring homes after daybreak.

No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area of 12th and Spruce.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

CENTER CITYPhiladelphia
