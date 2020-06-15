Fire tore through a row of North Philadelphia businesses Monday morning.

The fire at Germantown and Lehigh avenues started around 6:20 a.m. and went to three alarms as more than 120 firefighters fought the flames over hours.

A shoe store and other businesses appeared to be impacted. Firefighters had to break metal gates to get inside to battle the flames. They were eventually forced out by the fire.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze.

No word yet if anyone is injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.