Man Rescued From Burning Car by Officers, EMT, Fishermen

Police say an unconscious driver trapped in a burning car after a crash in South Jersey was rescued by two fishermen, two officers and an emergency medical technician.

Atlantic City police say officers responded to the two-car crash on Route 30 shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say two officers arrived to find one vehicle engulfed in flames and a 29-year-old Atlantic City man unconscious in the driver's seat.

Two fishermen tried to rescue him but were prevented from doing so by the flames, but they did manage to cut his seat belt which police said “was instrumental to the driver's rescue." The two officers and an emergency medical technician were able to remove the man from the car and pull him to safety.

Accident investigators said the eastbound driver left the road for some unknown reason and went onto an embankment, and the car went airborne for about 50 feet before striking concrete pillars and a utility pole head-on. It was then hit by another vehicle, which caused the car to catch fire with the driver trapped inside.

Both drivers were treated for serious injuries, police said.