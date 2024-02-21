Caught on Cam: Gunmen shoot, rob patrons at North Philly bar

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking help from the public after surveillance cameras captured footage of two men storming into a North Philly bar before firing at a group of customers -- and injuring one -- before robbing everyone in the place.

Police have recently shared this footage online.

Accord to police, the incident happened at about 4 a.m. at a bar along the 400 block on E. Wyoming Avenue on Feb. 15.

At that time, officials said, two gunmen rushed into the property and fired at a group of patrons inside -- and striking a 61-year-old man in his left leg.

The men, officials said, then held everyone in the bar at gunpoint as they robbed them of jewelry and cash.

According to police, after the incident, both gunmen fled on foot, headed along D Street toward Louden Street.

Police described both men as having a thin build. One was described as wearing a dark blue over tan puffy coat with a full zipper, light blue distressed style jeans, black sneakers and a balaclava mask at the time of the incident.

According to police, the other gunman has on a dark blue puffy coat with a full zipper, black pants, black sneakers and a black balaclava mask on the night of the attack.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information about this crime or these suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.