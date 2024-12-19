A victim took matters into their own hands when two individuals tried to steal their vehicle in Cheltenham Township.

Cheltenham Township Police Department shared that on Thursday, Dec. 19, around 4:57 a.m., officers on patrol in the Lynnewood Gardens Apartments heard gunshots and began investigating.

Police said at the same time, 9-1-1 calls began coming in, reporting shots fired on the 2100 block of Mather Way, also in the Lynnewood Gardens apartment complex.

When officers arrived, police said it was determined that a resident of the complex had fired multiple shots at two individuals who were attempting to steal their car.

One suspect had run away when officers arrived, but police said they were apprehended after a foot chase. That suspect, a juvenile, was found to have a stolen handgun, illegally modified to fire fully automatic.

Police said the juvenile also had multiple warrants out of Philadelphia for drugs and weapons offenses and was found to have removed their court-ordered ankle monitor.

The juvenile has been charged in relation to the attempted thefts as well as weapon charges, and they were detained at the Montgomery County Youth Center, police said.

A second suspect, a 19-year-old, was found hiding a short distance away and had sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, according to police. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and were discharged.

Police said the 19-year-old is now facing charges in relation to the original attempted theft.

Cheltenham Township police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the department at 215-885-1600 x499 or submit an anonymous tip to policetips@cheltenhampa.gov.