Loss prevention officer stabbed inside Montgomery County store; 2 individuals sought

A loss prevention officer who works for a business in Cheltenham Township sustained serious injuries after being stabbed inside the store. Now, police are trying to track down two individuals.

According to the Cheltenham Township Police Department, the incident happened at a business located at Greenleaf at Cheltenham on Friday, Dec. 6.

Police said a male suspect entered the store earlier in the day and attempted to commit a theft. He was stopped by security and left the store. Investigators were unaware of the incident at the time.

The suspect returned later in the day, around 6:30 p.m., armed with a knife, police said. The suspect stabbed the security guard multiple times and fled the store on foot with a female. They were last seen heading south, through the parking lot, towards Philadelphia.

Police said the security guard sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center by police. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male with a thin build and mustache. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt with a darker shirt underneath, a dark hood, black or navy-blue pants with red and white vertical stripes on the legs, dark-colored shoes, and a black backpack.

Investigators are also attempting to identify the female who was with the suspect as a potential witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600 x499 or at PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov.