Cheltenham Township

Alarming amount of drivers caught illegally passing school buses in Cheltenham

Cheltenham Township police said bus patrol cameras have caught more than 700 violations in October alone

By Deanna Durante

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in one Montgomery County town are calling for stiffer fines and punishments for drivers who ignore school bus laws.

During a press conference, the Cheltenham Township Police Department shared videos that show several times drivers failed to stop and nearly hit students.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Township officials and police said despite a million dollars in fines over a one-year period, it continues to be a problem.

"Frequently, we see that drivers that are unaware that a bus is even present due to their use of a cellphone or some other distracting activity that is affecting their ability to pay attention to what is going on around them, " said Lt. Andrew Snyder of the Cheltenham Police Department.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Montgomery County Dec 7

Loss prevention officer stabbed inside Montgomery County store; 2 individuals sought

Montgomery County Oct 17

Two wanted for breaking in, trashing historic Montgomery County mansion: police

Bus patrol cameras have caught more than 700 violations in October alone. Officials had installed the new cameras just last year.

Every time a car passes a bus stop sign and lights are activated, the video is sent to the police for review.

"We're seeing repeat violators, where $300 wasn't enough, so they do it again and again," Snyder added. "So either increasing the fines or having some other additional enhancement such as a driver's license or vehicle registration suspension are some very real possibilities that we've been talking to our elected officials about."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cheltenham TownshipMontgomery County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us