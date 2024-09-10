Another vehicle plunges into Philadelphia's Schuylkill River

Another morning, another vehicle into Philadelphia's Schuylkill River.

Philadelphia police confirmed they were called to the banks of the Schuylkill River around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a receiving a 911 call that a Jeep had gone into the water off Kelly Driver, near Brewery Hill Drive.

Jamil Wright said he was the one who called 911.

"I was just sitting in my car and I heard a boom, I turned around and looked and then I saw a car floating," Wright told NBC10 News.

Wright said it appeared to be a Jeep and that he saw the lights of the car go under.

Philadelphia police said the dive team would arrive to locate the vehicle and determine if anyone was inside.

This is at least the third time in the past month that a car went into the Schuylkill River off the Kelly Drive. Those earlier incidents included a car that went in after a couple accidently put it in gear while police said they were "getting busy."

This story is developing and will be updated.