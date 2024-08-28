Fairmount Park

Crews work to pull vehicle from waters of Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park

Early Wednesday morning crews were working to pull a vehicle from the Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive after it rolled into the water when it was accidently shifted into gear, police say

By Hayden Mitman

Dive crews were working early Wednesday on the shores of the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park to remove a vehicle that had rolled into the water just before dawn.

According to police, the vehicle was found in the water of the Schuylkill River at about 4:27 a.m., along the 1900 block of Kelly Drive on Wednesday.

Officials said the vehicle -- a 2020 Range Rover -- rolled into the water after it was parked along the roadway and was accidently shifted into drive by a couple that was inside the vehicle at the time.

However, both individuals were able to escape the vehicle before it rolled into the water and they were unharmed, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, early morning rowers could be seen gliding across the river near where the vehicle came to a rest in the water as police worked to get the car out.

As of about 6:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the vehicle out of the water.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

