Crews located a car that plunged into Philadelphia's Schuylkill River early Friday.

The driver veered off Kelly Drive, near the Girard Avenue Bridge, around 345 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2024, Philadelphia police and a witness said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Fisherman Anthony Manduzio said he saw a car suddenly reverse at a high-rate of speed through a rope and into the river.

He tried to flag down drivers to help out. He said he called 911 and got partially into the water in an attempt to help out.

He said he saw the car float from one side of the bridge to the other before going under the water.

"I didn't know what to do, I wish I could have done more," Manduzio told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl.

Police said they had crews searching for the black four-door sedan. You could see an oily sheen on the water where the car went in.

The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit Dive Team could be seen responding after daybreak. They focused the search effort where the sheen was.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Lt. Shaun Butts said crews had located the car about 25 to 30 feet under the water. A wrecker would be needed to pull the car from the murky water, Butts said.

Police still believed that at least one person was inside, but the murky water made it difficult for divers to see inside the car.

The reason for the car plunging into the river wasn't immediately clear.

This story is developing and will be updated.