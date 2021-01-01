Car Flips, 2 Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting on I-76

Two people were shot on Interstate 76 in West Philadelphia Thursday night, causing their car to flip and snarl traffic for hours, police said.

The shooting on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway happened around 11:30 p.m. near Girard Avenue. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and were expected to survive, the Pennsylvania State Police Department said.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, and police did not immediately announce any arrests.

The gunfire and subsequent investigation snarled traffic on the interstate before lanes were reopened around 3 a.m.