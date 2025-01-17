Driver crashed car into South Philly barbershop Friday

A car crashed into the side of a Philadelphia barbershop on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 17 on the 2800 block of South 7th Street near Bigler Street.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 5:30 p.m. where a gray-colored sedan could be seen with it's front end crashed into the building.

The area was blocked off with yellow police tape.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.