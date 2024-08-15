Philadelphia

Canadian wildfires bring haze to Philly skies

A high pressure system has brought dry air and smoke from a wildfire in Canada to the Philadelphia region, resulting in a smoky haze over the city

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

A smoky haze can be seen in the sky over Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
Have you noticed a smoky haze across the skies above Philadelphia on Thursday morning?

That's because, once again, smoke from a wildfire in Canada has drifted over the city, causing a hazy sky.

A high pressure system is moving over the area bringing dry air that is centered just to the northwest of Philadelphia, resulting in a northerly airflow that is delivering the smoke from a wildfire in Canada.

The most active wildfires are in the Northwestern U.S. and Western Canada.

The smoke is being carried over Canada and then dropping back down into the Philadelphia area due to the high pressure.

While the smoke is mostly passing overhead, it can still be seen as a hazy sky, especially at sunrise and sunset.

The thicker smoke is surrounding the region, but isn't not directly over Philly, so conditions aren't too bad.

This weekend, as the high pressure moves offshore, the smoke will clear out, but there will be an increase in humidity.

Last year, poor air conditions in the region were also caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

