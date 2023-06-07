The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert through at least Wednesday night due to the poor air conditions caused by Canadian wildfire smoke that has blown into our area.

Our cameras across the Delaware Valley are taking in live pictures of the blanket of smoke and haze, from the Jersey Shore to the Pocono Mountains and all points in between.

In the video player above, you can see live images from:

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, facing towards a barely-visible Philly skyline

Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia

Camelback Mountain in the Poconos

atop the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, looking south down the shoreline.

By late Wednesday morning, the air quality alert issued by area authorities was increased to a code red.

"A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population," the National Weather Service said. "The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

Philadelphia's Department of Public Health warned the public to avoid going outdoors, and, when necessary, to wear masks to avoid the negative impacts of the pollution in the air.