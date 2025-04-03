Atlantic City police officer arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman

An Atlantic City, New Jersey, police officer has been arrested and charged after he, allegedly, sexually abused a woman after serving her with a summons for being drunk in public.

According to police, on Thursday, Atlantic City police officer, Joshua Munyon, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, has been charged with sexual assault, official misconduct and related offenses following an investigation into an incident that, allegedly, happened last year.

Police officials said that an investigation began into an incident that, allegedly, happened on Sept. 13, 2024, after Munyon was dispatched to the Tropicana Casino.

According to law enforcement officials, a woman told police that, at that time, Munyon served her a summons for being intoxicated at the casino and he took her to his police cruiser. From there, officials said, the woman told investigators that Munyon transported her to a parking lot in Atlantic City where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman also, officials said, disclosed injuries to her wrists due to being handcuffed and "chipped toenails due to the position she was in when the assault occurred inside Officer Munyon’s patrol vehicle."

After the alleged incident occurred, police officials said, Munyon is alleged to have taken the woman back to the casino where she reported the assault to security officials, prompting an investigation from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Further investigation, officials said, found that location data from Munyon's patrol vehicle corroborated with the woman's story and a review of surveillance footage from the area found evidence of the victim getting into and out of Munyon's vehicle.

Officials claim that Munyon told his supervisors that the woman was never under arrest and was never inside his vehicle.

Munyon has been arrested and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility as he awaits a detention hearing, officials said.

