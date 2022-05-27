Buddy, Cat Mauled by 2 Dogs in Philly, Finds New, Loving Home

After a brutal attack by two dogs left him with cuts and internal damage, a lucky cat named Buddy now has a new, loving home.

The attack at the end of March was caught on camera as two boys, aged 12 and 17, let their dogs off the leash and sicked them on the feline as he sat on the porch of a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The Pennsylvania SPCA helped Buddy receive proper medical attention after the incident.

One of the veterinarians who treated him, Dr. Katie Venanzi, and her husband fostered the feline. As weeks passed, the family fell more in love with the “spunky” boy and decided to officially adopt him Thursday, the PSPCA said.

Buddy has become best friends with his previous foster and now official sibling, Teddy, the family's other cat.

Buddy loves spending his days hanging out in the sun on a windowsill or perching himself by a screen door to watch the world go by, the PSPCA said. He is also extremely fond of empty cardboard boxes.

The PSPCA said Buddy "is a symbol of everything we do here at the Pennsylvania SPCA. Our Humane Law Enforcement team rescues animals every day from cruelty and neglect. Our medical team works miracles to breathe life back into the most critical patients. And, our foster and adoption teams find our animals the very best homes."

You can follow Buddy's journey through life on his new instagram page.

All funds raised in Buddy's honor on the PSPCA website will be used to save the next victims of neglect and animal cruelty.

The teenager and child whose dogs attacked Buddy were charged with multiple offenses including animal fighting.