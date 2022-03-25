Teen and Child Accused of Letting Dogs Loose on Cat Surrender to SPCA

A teenager and a 12-year-old who investigators say were caught on video intentionally letting two dogs loose to attack a family's cat in Philadelphia surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The 17-year-old and 12-year-old suspects as well as a parent arrived at the PSPCA around noon on Friday, officials said. The dogs involved in the attack were also taken into custody by the PSPCA and are being held as part of the investigation.

The teen and child are charged with animal fighting, aggravated animal cruelty and conspiracy. Officials say those charges don't fall under the list of offenses which permit juveniles to be charged as adults. The two suspects were taken into custody pending a custodial determination hearing.

Officials say the teen and child were walking on Granite Street in Philadelphia Tuesday morning with two dogs when they spotted a cat named “Buddy” on the porch of a home. The two suspects then let the dogs loose and repeatedly shouted “good boy,” as the dogs attacked the cat.

Video of the incident shows a man step outside the home to bring Buddy to safety.

Buddy suffered significant lacerations to his abdominal region as well as internal damage due to the attack and is currently in critical condition. Officials say his prognosis is "cautiously optimistic" however.

“While this act of cruelty was especially shocking in its intentional nature, the outpouring of support for Buddy the cat and the effort to bring the offenders to justice has been overwhelming,” Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA, said. “While we certainly see a lot of bad as we fight to end animal cruelty, we also see how much good there is, especially in a case like this, from all corners of the globe. We will do everything humanly and medically possible to ensure Buddy’s future will be a bright one.”