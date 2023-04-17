Decision 2023

Bucks County Updates Mail-in Ballots

New envelopes now have small holes in them, that are hoped to help prevent 'naked' ballots in the future

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in Bucks County might notice something new in the envelopes for mail-in and absentee ballots -- there's a hole in them.

The small hole may look odd, but it's actually intended to make it easier for staff in the county's Board of Elections to ensure that there are fewer "naked ballots" in upcoming elections.

"Naked ballots" are mail-in and absentee ballots that are sent it without an outer security envelope.

The new holes in the outer envelopes, officials said, allow staff to see if the inner envelope -- which is now colored yellow to provide additional visibility -- is where it needs to be.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This new system, officials said, allows the county to quickly find out if there is a "naked ballot" issue with a mail-in or absentee ballot and ensure voters are notified and given time to fix the issue.

The county said that, due to state law, ballots can't be opened before 7 a.m. on Election Day, which has meant that, previously, "naked ballots" could go undetected until counting had begun and it could be too late to remedy any issues.

Bucks County officials said that, in the past elections, because of issues with 'naked ballots,' 225 voted needed to be tossed out of the primaries and another 492 were culled from the general election.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Pizza Guy Helps Stop Suspect: The Lineup

Philadelphia Apr 14

Kids Face New Curfew at Philly Mall and It Goes Into Effect at 2 p.m. Daily

In fact, the county said that, by far, “naked” ballots accounted for the largest number of otherwise properly received ballots that were rejected last year.  

Officials have said that mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming municipal primary election are expected to start arriving in county residents’ mailboxes sometime within the next few weeks. 

This article tagged under:

Decision 2023Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us