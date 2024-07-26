Bucks County slaughterhouse accused of not properly disposing of animal carcasses

A fight over foul odor is going to the courts in Bucks County. Residents in Plumstead Township say a slaughterhouse has left animal waste to rot on fields and there are allegations the water has been impacted.

Kingdom Provisions sits on a busy Bucks Couty two-lane road, and from the front, there isn't much to see, but lawyers for Plumstead Township say what you can't see in the back has caused many problems for residents.

"They're creating a nuisance to the neighbors because the odors and the body parts of the animals ending up on neighbors property," Attorney for Plumstead Township Jonathan Reiss told NBC10.

Photos attached to a lawsuit filed by Plumstead Township show piles of animal parts on the grounds of Kingdom Provisions.

According to the lawsuit, inspectors have cited the business owner multiple times and told him he wasn't allowed to compost animal parts.

The slaughterhouse owner was advised to transport the waste off the site for rendering; the lawsuit alleges that the owner told officials that it was too expensive.

While the slaughterhouse didn't want to talk to NBC10, the former owner, Carry Gouldy, who lives across the street now, is coming to the defense of the business, saying the new owner was unclear in regulations and has made corrections.

Skyforce10 was over the property on Friday and captured footage of trailers loaded with animal waste. It's unclear if it is being transported to a rendering facility.

Lawyers for the township say other citations have been given to the business.

"Last summer, where they did pollute the nearby stream and caused the death of a number of fish," Reiss said.

Lawyers for Plumstead Township said the lawsuit is to force the slaughterhouse owner to get proper permits and dispose of waste under current guidelines.