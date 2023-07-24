Survivor who rescued teen during deadly Bucks County flood shares her story

Residents in Upper Makefield, Pennsylvania, are in mourning after flash flooding killed six people on July 15.

Search crews are still looking for a baby boy who got swept away in the flood waters.

Meanwhile, survivors are also dealing with the traumatic events of that day.

One survivor, Jamie Sosonkin, spoke with NBC10 about her experience when her car got stuck in the high waters of Route 532 and Crossing Road in Upper Makefield.

“I couldn’t see anything, except for water everywhere and trees,” Sosonkin said. “I just kept thinking I can't have my son or my husband find me this way. I can't drown.”

Sosonkin also helped save the life of a 16-year-old boy by pulling him to safety.

“Like all I could think was I can't watch this kid die in front of me. He cannot die in front of me. Neither of us remember how he got over, but he did and we were there for about 3 and a half hours,” Sosonkin said.

A vigil was held on Sunday to honor the six victims who died in the flooding and the young infant still missing.

Crews in Upper Makefield are determined to find 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and are searching the creek by the Delaware River.

The bodies of the boy's mother and sister were found in days following the flooding.

“If they didn’t keep being so persistent in trying to find us, I don’t know what would have happened. So I’m just really grateful," Sosonkin told NBC10.

Investigators identified the six flood victims as Katheryn "Katie" Seley, 32, and Matilda Sheils, 2, of Charleston, South Carolina; Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey. You can learn more about the victims and the timeline of the flood here.