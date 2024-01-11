Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver they say struck woman crossing Broad Street

A week after the mother of a woman left critically hurt after being hit by a car spoke of her pain and nearly two weeks after the Broad Street hit-and-run crash, Philadelphia police have announced charges.

The Dec. 29, 2023 crash along North Broad Street at Susquehanna Avenue left 25-year-old Hayley Worrell "in extremely critical condition with a fractured skull, fractured hips, and other severe injuries," police said.

On Thursday, police announced aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related charges against Curtis Moss. The 33-year-old from the Nicetown section of North Philly faces was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a police station, investigators said.

Police on Thursday said that the 2019 Nissan Altima believed to be involved in the crash was recovered on Jan. 3 on the same block where Moss lives.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It was unclear if Moss had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Hayley Worrell was 'victim of a bad hit-and-run'

The 25-year-old victim's mother spoke with NBC10 last week about how she hope for the driver who struck her daughter to take responsibility.

"I cannot understand. The pain is just indescribable," Coleen Worrell said. "I'm numb."

Surveillance video shows a driver and a car -- believed to be a dark gray Nissan -- striking Hayley Worrell as she's crossing the street at North Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Police said the driver did not stay at the scene nor did the driver render any aid to Worrell.

Wanted: Suspect for Hit and Run Auto vs Pedestrian in the 22nd District [UPDATED VIDEO] https://t.co/llqOCf8EqI pic.twitter.com/Xz5PLQs4Zu — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 3, 2024

"Unfortunately, she's the victim of a bad hit-and-run," Coleen Worrell said on Jan. 2. "She's in the ICU in critical condition. Her worst condition is she has a severe brain injury in addition to many broken bones throughout her body."

The elder Worrell said that her daughter moved from New Jersey to Philadelphia about one year ago and works for a local hospital.

"Hayley is a strong person," Coleen Worrell said. "Hayley is a phenomenal athlete. She's definitely a one-of-a-kind, independent person. If you met Hayley, you could certainly say you'll never forget Hayley."

Her mother told NBC10 that it could take a year before they know the full outcome of her brain injury.