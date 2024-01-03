Police in Philadelphia are investigating as a woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in North Philadelphia last Friday night.

The car involved in this crash has been found, police announced on Wednesday. The driver is still wanted by authorities.

The victim's mother spoke with NBC10 about how she is hoping the person responsible will come forward.

"I cannot understand. The pain is just indescribable," Coleen Worrell said. "I'm numb."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Surveillance video shows a car hitting 25-year-old Hayley Worrell as she's crossing the street at North Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

"Unfortunately, she's the victim of a bad hit-and-run. She's in the ICU in critical condition. Her worst condition is she has a severe brain injury in addition to many broken bones throughout her body," her mother told NBC10.

Worrell suffered a fractured skull, fractured hips, and other severe injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver did not stay and left the scene. They were in a gray Nissan with a sunroof and one black wheel on the driver's side.

Hayley's mother said that she moved from New Jersey to Philadelphia about one year ago and works for a local hospital.

"Hayley is a strong person," she said. " Hayley is a phenomenal athlete. She's definitely a one-of-a-kind, independent person. If you met Hayley, you could certainly say you'll never forget Hayley."

Her mother told NBC10 that it could take a year before they know the full outcome of her brain injury.

If you have any information, please contact police by calling 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).