5-Year-Old Dies After Being Found With Cut in Tub; Mom in Custody

A 5-year-old boy died after his father found him face down in a bathtub with a cut to his neck.

The boy’s mother was being evaluated after the boy was found unresponsive in a tub of water inside their Pine Street apartment in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. Monday. The boy had what appeared to be a superficial cut to his neck, Philadelphia police said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead from an apparent drowning.

The boy’s 40-year-old mother was also hospitalized with what police said appeared to be self-inflicted cuts to her arms, police said. She was conscious and talking.

Once the woman is done being treated, homicide detectives will be picking her up, investigators said. She’ll either go in for questioning or to a mental health facility.

The mom and son were home alone at the time, police said.

No charges have been filed.