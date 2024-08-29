Search and rescue crews are investigating a possible drowning at a body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey, according to officials.

The body of water is located in Monroe Township, according to a spokesperson with the police department there.

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 4 p.m. where crews could be seen on a beach as a small red boat floated in the water.

Crews with NBC10 said that the water at the quarry is only open to fishing and there is no swimming allowed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.