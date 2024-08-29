New Jersey

Investigation into possible drowning in NJ underway, police say

The body of water is located in Monroe Township, Gloucester County

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Search and rescue crews are investigating a possible drowning at a body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey, according to officials.

The body of water is located in Monroe Township, according to a spokesperson with the police department there.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 4 p.m. where crews could be seen on a beach as a small red boat floated in the water.

Crews with NBC10 said that the water at the quarry is only open to fishing and there is no swimming allowed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

