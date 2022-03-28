Boy Dies After Being Shot in Head While Carrying Water Into Northeast Philly Home

Sean Toomey, a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head while taking water into his Northeast Philadelphia house last week, has died, police and his family said.

#UPDATE I just got sad news. The family of 15-year-old Sean Toomey tells me he has passed away after getting shot in the head by a stray bullet last Thursday @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/a5CJLHGRd4 pic.twitter.com/o15rBnNrtR — Johnny Archer (@JohnnyNBC10) March 28, 2022

Police said Toomey died Friday. Toomey's family on Monday told NBC10 that they had donated his organs.

Toomey was carrying water from his parent's car and walking toward his home along the 6200 block of Mulberry Street around 9:10 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired, investigators said.

Toomey was shot twice in the head, police said.

“Went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor’s lawn," the boy's father, John Toomey, told NBC10. "There was blood on his head. I thought maybe he’d fallen on the fence or something when I first saw it. I wasn’t adding it up. No one gets shot around here.”

The teen was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition. His father told NBC10 on Friday that his son was brain dead.

“Can’t describe it. It’s not something I want anyone, anyone to experience," the elder Toomey said Friday. "I was just in the hospital. Doctor said he’s brain dead. Every time I turned away from him and saw him again I’d break down, over and over. He’s only 15! You know, kid is in the house most of the time playing with his computer and his phone. He went out to get some water.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police believe one of three teens involved in an attempted car theft across the street from Toomey's home was the one who shot the boy, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker.

Accounts of what led to the shooting has changed several times as the investigation continued.

The suspects fled the scene. Police have not released detailed descriptions of them and on Monday said the investigation continues.

Entering Monday, at least 120 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's up about 3% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.