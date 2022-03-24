Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy in the Head

The teen was on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street at 9:12 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia Thursday night. 

The teen was on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street at 9:12 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is currently in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us