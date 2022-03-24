Gunman Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy in the Head

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The teen was on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street at 9:12 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.