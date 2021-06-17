Boy, 15, Found Shot While Visiting Friends' Home in Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found shot inside a home while visiting friends in West Philadelphia late Wednesday, police said.

Police found the teen bleeding but conscious from a gunshot to the shoulder in a second-floor bedroom of the occupied home on the 400 block of N. Redfield Street just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Department spokesman Miguel Torres said officers had responded after a report of a person with a gun on the street.

The teen, who didn’t live at the home, did not provide a description of who shot him, Small said. He added that the family that lives in the residence was uncooperative and did not give information to police.

Small said detectives did not find ballistic evidence, spent shell casings or projectiles in the room.

The teen was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

Detectives were still interviewing the people inside the home at the time of the shooting, as well as looking over surveillance video from properties around the residence, Small said.

There have been at least 88 shootings of kids younger than 18 this year as the city continues to struggle to stem a rise in gun violence, according to figures from the Philadelphia Office of the Controller.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.