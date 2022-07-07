Philadelphia

Boy, 11, Critically Injured in West Philly Hit-and-Run

By Rudy Chinchilla

An overhead shot shows police officers standing near a police SUV on a West Philadelphia street.
NBC10

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene in West Philadelphia, police said.

The boy was crossing the street on the 4200 block of West Girard Avenue when a man driving a blue Ford F150 pickup hit him, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Eric McLaurin said. Medics rushed the boy to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was in “extremely critical” condition.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m., police said. The pickup had a Pennsylvania license plate with the number ZTX6169, the PPD said. It was last seen going westbound on Girard Avenue.

The driver was described as a man in his late 60s who was wearing glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD.

