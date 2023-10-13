Body of NJ man shot to death in Camden winds up in trunk of car in Philly

Days after a man's body was found in the trunk of a car in Philadelphia, prosecutors in South Jersey have identified him as a Camden man as they searched for the person who shot and killed him.

On Thursday, the Camden County Prosecutors Office said that Jody Spence was shot to death along the 800 block of Princess Avenue in Camden around 10:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police alerted Camden County police homicide investigators that the 31-year-old Camden man was the person found dead in the trunk of a car parked on the edge of Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 8, Camden County officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia police officers responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street to find Spence's body wrapped in a tarp in the car's trunk, Philadelphia police said.

The investigation into Spence's death and how he wound up in Philly remained under investigation Friday.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537," Camden County Prosecutors said. "Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS."