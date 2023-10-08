Man's body found wrapped in a tarp in trunk of his car, police say

A 31-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of his car parked on the edge of Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:27 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. 5th Street where they found a man in the trunk of his car wrapped in a tarp, police said.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 3:36 p.m., according to the police.

The man's cause of death is unknown and officials have not made any arrest in connection with this incident, police said.

However, according to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.