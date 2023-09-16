7 dead, at least 2 hurt, in separate shootings throughout bloody weekend in Philadelphia

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect times and locations of these shooting incidents.

Seven people were killed while at least two others were injured in separate shootings throughout Philadelphia this past weekend, police said.

The first shooting occurred early Saturday morning. Philadelphia police responded to the Einstein Medical Center at 1:05 a.m. for a shooting victim who was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Police said the victim, a 37-year-old man, had been shot in the right hand. He was listed in stable condition. Police currently don’t know where in the city he was shot or what may have led to the shooting.

Later, that day at about 6:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Herman Street, in the city's East Germantown neighborhood for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:01 a.m.

That same morning, at 8:49 a.m., police responded to Cleveland and Cumberland streets in North Philadelphia for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

On Monday morning, police identified the victim as Edward Harlem from North Philadelphia.

At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of East Pastorius Street for a hospital case. When they arrived they found an unresponsive 45-year-old woman on the living room floor of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m.

On Monday, the victim was identified as Patricia Hall from the city's East Germantown neighborhood.

Then, in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood, at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 7300 block of North 19th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 p.m.

On Monday morning, officials identified the man as Andre Moore from the city's West Oak lane neighborhood.

Also on Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was shot one time in his leg on the 100 block of West Logan Street just before 6:30 p.m. in Germantown. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Finally, on Saturday night, a 22-year-old man was found laying in Broad Street in the city's Fern Rock section after he had been shot four times, including at least once in the chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was pronounced at 11:43 p.m.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Tamere Mountcastle from the Fern Rock neighborhood.

The next day, at least another two people were killed in the city with a 26-year-old man killed early Sunday along N. Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia.

And, at about 9:37 p.m. on Sunday night, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun along the 5200 block of Sydenham Street in the city's Logan section, to find a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.

Officials said the man was pronounced on the scene at 10:11 p.m. and a weapon was recovered, but no arrest had been made.

Police have made no arrests in any of these incidents as of Monday at 9:30 a.m.

As of Sunday, there have been 311 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 20-percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.