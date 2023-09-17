North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

A 26-year-old man died early Sunday after he was found along the 2800 block of Bonsall Street after he had been shot in the head and chest

By Hayden Mitman

Officers investigate after a man was killed along Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia early Sunday.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed in North Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened before 3 a.m. on Sunday, along the 2800 block of Bonsall Street. Law enforcement officials said that officers responding to a report of a shooting along that block found a man unresponsive in the roadway after he had been shot three times -- once in the head and twice in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, he was pronounced.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

