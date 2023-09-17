Man killed on Broad Street in Philly's Fern Rock neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened before 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of N. Broad and W. Chew streets.

Law enforcement officials said that officers responding to a reported shooting found a man, believed to be in his 20s, laying in the street after he had been shot four times, including at least once in the chest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was pronounced.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers were able to recover at least two shell casings from the street, but no arrests have yet been made, and officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.