Bensalem police issue over 5,200 warnings one month after launching red light enforcement program

Red light tickets are already piling up in one Pennsylvania town.

Last month, Bensalem Township launched an Automated Red-light Enforcement program at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

Bensalem police said in the first 30 days, officers have issued over 5,200 warnings to vehicle owners for red light violations.

"The high number of violations underscores the necessity of enforcement to ensure the safety of all drivers in our township," police said.

The 60-day grace period will end on Friday, May 31, and from June 1st onwards, any vehicle that fails to stop for a red light at those locations will face a fine of $100, according to police.

