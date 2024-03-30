Car crashes into unmarked police vehicle in Philadelphia, 1 officer injured, police say

A car smashed into an unmarked police vehicle in Philadelphia on Friday night, sending one officer to the hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. officers received a call about an officer-involved crash on the 4700 block of Georges Hill Drive.

Upon arrival, police said investigators learned that a woman driving a car skipped a red light and crashed right into an unmarked police vehicle.

Police said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is being treated for broken fingers on his left hand.