Philadelphia

Car crashes into unmarked police vehicle in Philadelphia, 1 officer injured, police say

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of Georges Hill Drive, police said.

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

A car smashed into an unmarked police vehicle in Philadelphia on Friday night, sending one officer to the hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. officers received a call about an officer-involved crash on the 4700 block of Georges Hill Drive.

Upon arrival, police said investigators learned that a woman driving a car skipped a red light and crashed right into an unmarked police vehicle.

Philadelphia Mar 29

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Grays Ferry, police say

Philadelphia Mar 28

Girl shot in the stomach inside a Philadelphia home, police say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is being treated for broken fingers on his left hand.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us