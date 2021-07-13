High School Trainer Accused of Giving Teens Beer Before Deadly 2020 DUI Crash

An athletic trainer is accused of supplying 18-year-olds -- some who she had met while working at a suburban Philadelphia high school -- with alcohol before a deadly DUI crash last year.

Kelsey Martin, now 35, faces six counts of furnishing liquor to someone not old enough to drink, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Pottstown woman supplied four 18-year-olds with Miller Lites after inviting at least one of the teens over to her home, police in Montgomery County allege in a criminal complaint.

The teens arrived at her home shortly after midnight on Aug. 10, 2020 and drank on her backyard deck for a few hours, according to interviews with the teens and Martin.

"According to Martin, she drank with them and supplied them with beer," the criminal complaint said.

At least one of the 18-year-olds told investigators he knew Martin from her work as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School.

Authorities allege that Martin had previously supplied alcohol to two of the teens at an earlier time in 2020.

At some point on Aug. 10, one teen fell asleep with a Miller Lite in his hand, the criminal complaint said. Detectives found a photo of the apparently passed out teen that was labeled "Wake Up." He later told investigators that he was intoxicated and had to be helped to the car when the men left around 5 a.m., the criminal complaint said.

The early morning crash in North Coventry Township, Chester County, happened just minutes later. Louis Carbajal, a 2020 graduate of Spring-Ford Area High School, died days later.

Connor Quinn faces homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving and related charges. He is free on bail, awaiting trial. His attorney has not returned a call requesting comment.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on Martin’s behalf.

NBC10 has yet to hear back from Owen J. Roberts about the accusations against Martin.