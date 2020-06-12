Baby Sloths Welcomed at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Adventure Aquarium in Camden has two new additions: two baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths, named Honey and Molasses.

Both were born with healthy weights and sizes (and are unbelievably cute). Honey was born in late November, while Molasses -- known as Mo -- followed shortly after in December.

Adventure Aquarium

Arriving at the aquarium in late March, Honey and Mo are learning how to be handled properly by their primary caretakers. Biologists are also introducing the sloths to numerous climbing structures to help build muscle.

Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths in the wild are primarily located in Central and South America, living high in the canopies of tropical rain forests. Algae grows on their fur to help camouflage them from predators. They are nocturnal, sleeping 15 to 20 hours per day, waking at night to eat an herbivore diet of berries, leaves, small twigs, fruits and other leafy greens.

Despite their name, the sloth’s hind legs have 3 toes, with their front legs having only 2 webbed toes.

Although not yet on permanent exhibit, frequent updates will be shared on social media from Adventure Aquarium, including a new "Slo-down Sunday" feature.

Honey and Mo will have a permanent exhibit in 2021.

Adventure Aquarium is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but encourages guests to follow Adventure Aquarium on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates and to visit its Kids Activities page for behind-the-scenes videos and educational worksheets.