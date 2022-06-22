College Student Shot While Fighting Off Would-Be Carjackers, Police Say

A Philadelphia college student returning home was shot during what police said was an attempted carjacking near St. Joe's University's campus.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. along Upland Way, near Drexel Road, in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The 20-year-old St. Joe's student had just parked his car near his off-campus home along the dark tree-lined street when two masked men got out of a dark-colored minivan and approached him, Capt. John Walker said.

The men tried to get the student's car keys, but he fought back, Walker said.

As they struggled over the keys, the student was struck in the head with a handgun, Walker said. At least one of the would-be-thieves then fired two shots, striking the student in the knee.

Police officers rushed the man to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg, Walker said. He was listed in stable condition.

The men got back into the minivan and drove off, Walker said.

