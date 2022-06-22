West Philadelphia

College Student Shot While Fighting Off Would-Be Carjackers, Police Say

By Dan Stamm

Headlight coming from a parked Philly police car
NBC10

A Philadelphia college student returning home was shot during what police said was an attempted carjacking near St. Joe's University's campus.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. along Upland Way, near Drexel Road, in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The 20-year-old St. Joe's student had just parked his car near his off-campus home along the dark tree-lined street when two masked men got out of a dark-colored minivan and approached him, Capt. John Walker said.

The men tried to get the student's car keys, but he fought back, Walker said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As they struggled over the keys, the student was struck in the head with a handgun, Walker said. At least one of the would-be-thieves then fired two shots, striking the student in the knee.

Police officers rushed the man to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg, Walker said. He was listed in stable condition.

The men got back into the minivan and drove off, Walker said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America Jun 13

Wawa Welcome America: Tour Eastern State Penitentiary for Free, Go 4th & Learn

Philadelphia 13 hours ago

Parents of Slain Victims, GOP Officials Call for Krasner's Impeachment

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

West PhiladelphiacarjackingOVERBROOKSt. Joseph’s University
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us