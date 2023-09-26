Roxborough

As grim anniversary looms, Nicolas Elizalde's mother calls for gun reform

Sept. 27 will mark a year since 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was killed outside of Roxborough High School. On Monday night, his mother called for gun reform during a national day of remembrance for murder victims

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday will mark a grim anniversary as it will be one year since the death of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde who was shot and killed in an ampush outside Roxborough High School on Sept. 27 of last year.

On Monday, Elizalde's mother, Meredith, attended a memorial at the Living Memorial Gardens in Upper Chichester during a National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, at which she called on legislators to step up legislation on gun law reform.

Roxborough Jun 13

Roxborough High unveils mural to honor slain football player

Philadelphia Oct 14, 2022

Roxborough High Football Team Dedicates Season to Nicolas Elizalde

gun violence Oct 5, 2022

Mom's Message to Killers After Teen Son Shot Outside Roxborough High School

"I want them to get on the front lines and fight for gunsense. Because if you're not, you're part of the problem. You're just sitting around waiting for your child to die."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

She told NBC10 that she used to bring her son to that park as a child.

As the anniversary of Elizalde's slaying approaches,  law enforcement officials are still seeking one of the teens -- Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17 -- after four others have already been arrested and charged with his death.

The shooting outside of Roxborough High School last fall took the life of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde. Officials say they have now increased the reward for information that may lead to the last wanted suspected gunman. The victim's mother is asking people from Philadelphia and Atlanta to come forward with information. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the story.

Police believe that Elizalde was killed when several gunmen jumped out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside the school.

Earlier this year, a reward for Burney-Thorn's arrest was increased from $10,000 to $50,000.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

RoxboroughNicolas Elizalde
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us