As grim anniversary looms, Nicolas Elizalde's mother calls for gun reform

Wednesday will mark a grim anniversary as it will be one year since the death of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde who was shot and killed in an ampush outside Roxborough High School on Sept. 27 of last year.

On Monday, Elizalde's mother, Meredith, attended a memorial at the Living Memorial Gardens in Upper Chichester during a National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, at which she called on legislators to step up legislation on gun law reform.

"I want them to get on the front lines and fight for gunsense. Because if you're not, you're part of the problem. You're just sitting around waiting for your child to die."

She told NBC10 that she used to bring her son to that park as a child.

As the anniversary of Elizalde's slaying approaches, law enforcement officials are still seeking one of the teens -- Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17 -- after four others have already been arrested and charged with his death.

Police believe that Elizalde was killed when several gunmen jumped out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside the school.

Earlier this year, a reward for Burney-Thorn's arrest was increased from $10,000 to $50,000.