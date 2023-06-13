Though he was only 14 when his life was ended in an ambush shooting outside of Roxborough High School, Nicolas Elizalde made a lasting impression on his loved ones, teammates and fellow classmates.

And now, his impact on the school can be seen by all as, on Monday, students from the high school, where Elizalde played football, as well as from W. B. Saul High where he attended classes, came together to unveil a mural intended to honor the slain student.

"This mural dedication celebrates an amazing young person who was described by his peers at both Saul and Roxborough as a light, who was always smiling, who brought joy to the world and cares deeply about it," noted organizers in a statement on the mural's unveiling ceremony.

The mural, painted onto Roxborough High School, features imagery that highlights some things that were important to Elizalde in his life, like his love of football and his Mexican heritage.

It was designed by muralist Calo Rosa and students from both schools participated in painting it to help being the design to life.

Elizalde was killed this past September after he and several other teens were ambushed, as police said, five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire at a high school athletic field outside Roxborough High School.

Since the incident four people have been arrested, however a fifth individual sought in the shooting remains at large.