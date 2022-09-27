Roxborough

4 People Shot Near Roxborough High School

By Christine Mattson

Four people were shot near Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

The victims are believed to be members of the football team, according to Philadelphia police.

Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue and another scene on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace around 4:30 p.m.

SkyForce10 was overhead as at least one person was taken to the hospital from the school parking lot. Blood could be seen nearby.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the victims was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said. The three other victims were rushed by officers to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators marked bullet casings in chalk along Pechin Street near Fairway Terrace, which is behind the high school.

No arrests have been made.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 1 hour ago

Dump Truck Spills Dirt on Pa. Turnpike, Closes Westbound Lanes in Bucks Co.

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Man Charged With Groping Women on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

RoxboroughPhiladelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us