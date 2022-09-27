4 People Shot Near Roxborough High School

Four people were shot near Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

The victims are believed to be members of the football team, according to Philadelphia police.

Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue and another scene on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace around 4:30 p.m.

SkyForce10 was overhead as at least one person was taken to the hospital from the school parking lot. Blood could be seen nearby.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the victims was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said. The three other victims were rushed by officers to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators marked bullet casings in chalk along Pechin Street near Fairway Terrace, which is behind the high school.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.