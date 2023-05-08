What to Know Nicholas Elizalde, 14, was killed -- and several other teens were wounded -- in September when, officials said, five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire at a high school athletic field in Roxborough.

Dayron Burney-Thorn is sought for his suspected role in the shooting. He is believed to be hiding in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Four teens have already been arrested and charged with murder in this slaying.

Law enforcement officials with the U.S. Marshals' office in Eastern Pennsylvania have increased a reward for information leading to the arrest of Dayron Burney-Thorn, a 17-year-old wanted in the 2022 slaying of 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade.

On Monday, the office announced that the reward had been increased from $10,000 to $50,000 thanks to new finds from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

According to law enforcement officials, Burney-Thorn is believed to have been one of five people who, allegedly, ambushed Elizade outside Roxborough High School on Sept. 27 of last year.

Police believe that Elizade was killed when several gunmen jumped out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside the school.

Four teens believed to be involved in this incident -- Zyhied Jones, 17; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Troy Fletcher, 15; and Saleem Miller, 16 -- were charged with murder and ordered to head to trial earlier this year.

The U.S. Marshals' office said that officers have reason to believe Burney-Thorn has been hiding out in the Atlanta, Georgia, area and officials are working with a task force there in an effort to locate the teen.

Officials said that Burney-Thorn stands about 6 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and police said, his last known address was along the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia.

Law enforcement officials said tips can be called into PA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or via the USMS Tips App.