A day after a gunman killed a city worker during a shopping stop at a South Philadelphia corner store, police named a suspect.

Senaaj Jackson "is considered armed and dangerous," Philadelphia police said Friday while announcing a $20,000 reward for his capture.

Police named Jackson, 21, as the gunman who they believe shot and killed 21-year-old Philadelphia Streets Department worker Masir Williams on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Léelo en español aqui.

The shooting took place around 8:45 a.m. at a corner store on 23rd and Oakford streets, on the edge of the Point Breeze neighborhood, police said.

Williams was shot in the arm and lower back, according to police. He later died at the hospital.

#BREAKING: A 21-year-old Philadelphia Streets Department employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the back and arm around 8:45 this morning at 23rd and Oakford Street in Point Breeze, according to police. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bDZj1jYn2L — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) September 7, 2023

"Things like this should not be happening... it's disgusting," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible incident," the streets department said on social media Thursday evening.

The Streets Department is disheartened to learn about a fatal altercation involving one of our employees this morning. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible incident. The Police are investigating this situation, and we thank them for their timely response. — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) September 7, 2023

The incident began when Williams -- in the area to do work with two of his colleagues -- entered the corner store to buy some items, Gripp said. He then got into an altercation with someone inside.

During the fight, the city employee was shot, Gripp said.

“It appears as though while the offender was running away with this handgun he was firing,” Gripp said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police a short time later went to a nearby home that could be connected to the shooter, according to investigators.

In announcing Jackson's arrest warrant, police didn't reveal if he was connected to that home.

"Anyone with information on Senaaj Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911," police wrote. "As with all homicides, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."

An attorney representing Jackson in an unrelated drug case declined to comment since he isn't representing Jackson in relation to the shooting.

Entering Thursday, at least 296 homicides had occurred in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 21% from the same date last year, but still ahead of many other recent years.