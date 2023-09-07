A stop at a South Philadelphia corner store Thursday morning left a city worker fighting for his life after he was shot in the back, Philadelphia police said.

"Things like this should not be happening... it's disgusting," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said at the scene.

The shooting took place around 8:45 a.m. at 23rd and Oakford streets, on the edge of the Point Breeze neighborhood, police said. A man in his 20s was struck in the arm and lower back.

#BREAKING: A 21-year-old Philadelphia Streets Department employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the back and arm around 8:45 this morning at 23rd and Oakford Street in Point Breeze, according to police. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bDZj1jYn2L — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) September 7, 2023

Officers rushed the man -- later identified as a Philadelphia Streets Department worker -- to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, investigators said.

The incident began when the city employee -- in the area to do work with colleagues -- entered the corner store to buy some items, Grip said. He then got into an altercation with someone inside.

During the fight a gun was produced, Gripp said.

The shooter ran from the scene and continued to fire after he left the store, Gripp said.

Police went to a nearby home that could be connected to the shooter, Gripp said.

Police hoped surveillance video and witnesses would help track down the gunman.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Correction (Sept. 7, 2023, 10:42 a.m.): Initially NBC10 reported that the worker is employed by the water department, however, police later clarified he works for the streets department.