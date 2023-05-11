Arrest Made in Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia

An arrest was made in a road rage shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this month.

On May 1 around 8:45 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported shooting on I-95 northbound near the Bartram Avenue on-ramp. Investigators said the driver of a white Volvo with a blue ragtop pulled out a gun and opened fire at another driver during a road rage dispute.

A bullet grazed the victim's arm and the driver of the Volvo continued driving northbound on I-95 past the Broad Street exit.

On May 2, investigators found the Volvo along the 2100 block of South 67th Street in Philadelphia. A search warrant was obtained and the Volvo was taken in for forensic processing.

On Thursday, police identified the driver of the Volvo as Chauncy Noel, 25, of Philadelphia. A search warrant was executed at Noel's home. During the search, investigators found two pistols and a rifle, according to police. Noel was then found inside the home and taken into custody.

Police have not yet revealed the specific charges Noel faces.